NAKED RETAIL GROUP IS HIRING AN ASSISTANT STORE MANAGER

In case you are not yet familiar, Naked is a store in New York City with a rotating cast of brands. Brands who primarily live on the internet. Brands who we hand select to be partners. Partners who have the same values as us. Well designed and well intentioned.

Each brand is activated within Naked for a minimum of three months, up to one year. Our team handles the design, build out and staffing to create an efficient, collaborative experience.

www.nakedretailgroup.com

Position: Full-time Assistant Store Manager

Location: Flagship Store- 224 Mulberry st.

Responsibilities:

Commit fully to product knowledge of all installed brands

Contribute to the flow of conversations that connect clients with brands, brands with NAKED, and our community with NAKED culture

Collect/provide customer feedback with management for our brand partners

Properly “Intro” prospective talent and brand partner conversations

Support supervision and execution of store cleanliness, visual standards and overall aesthetic throughout all shifts

Present uniform delivery of allocated trainings to engage and motivate

Provide feedback in the moment throughout shifts as needed to develop floor talent and maintain brand values

Collaborate with management on trainings and programming

Handle all HR onboarding paperwork and scheduling responsibilities

Requirements:

2+ years of supervision in a high-volume environment

Friendly and energetic personality with elevated communication

Strong merchandising skills

Extremely detail oriented

Adapts easily and quickly

Ability to work weekends, holidays, and special events preferred

To Apply: Please send your resume to mackenzie@nakedretailgroup.com, subject line Assistant Store Manager.