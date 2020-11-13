Sponsored Story

NAKED RETAIL GROUP IS HIRING AN ASSISTANT STORE MANAGER

Naked gives brands a home. Bringing your favorite direct-to-consumer to real-life.
naked

In case you are not yet familiar, Naked is a store in New York City with a rotating cast of brands. Brands who primarily live on the internet. Brands who we hand select to be partners. Partners who have the same values as us. Well designed and well intentioned.

Each brand is activated within Naked for a minimum of three months, up to one year. Our team handles the design, build out and staffing to create an efficient, collaborative experience.

www.nakedretailgroup.com

Position: Full-time Assistant Store Manager
Location: Flagship Store- 224 Mulberry st.

Responsibilities:

  • Commit fully to product knowledge of all installed brands
  • Contribute to the flow of conversations that connect clients with brands, brands with NAKED, and our community with NAKED culture
  • Collect/provide customer feedback with management for our brand partners
  • Properly “Intro” prospective talent and brand partner conversations
  • Support supervision and execution of store cleanliness, visual standards and overall aesthetic throughout all shifts
  • Present uniform delivery of allocated trainings to engage and motivate
  • Provide feedback in the moment throughout shifts as needed to develop floor talent and maintain brand values
  • Collaborate with management on trainings and programming
  • Handle all HR onboarding paperwork and scheduling responsibilities

Requirements:

  • 2+ years of supervision in a high-volume environment
  • Friendly and energetic personality with elevated communication
  • Strong merchandising skills
  • Extremely detail oriented
  • Adapts easily and quickly
  • Ability to work weekends, holidays, and special events preferred

To Apply: Please send your resume to mackenzie@nakedretailgroup.com, subject line Assistant Store Manager.

