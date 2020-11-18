The Net-a-Porter Fall Sale Is Now Live

Photo: Imaxtree

Net-a-Porter's sales are always an event. And when the luxury retailer announces its deepest cuts, up to 50% off pieces from brands like Stella McCartney, Wales Bonner, Mara Hoffman and more? Well, you better make sure you can step away for at least thirty minutes to browse the selection as soon as possible. We've narrowed down the literal thousands of discounted options on the Net-a-Porter site right now, picking out our favorites, to help you get started.

Check out what Fashionista editors have their eye on from this sale in the gallery, below.

20 Gallery 20 Images

