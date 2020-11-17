Must Read: Normani Covers 'Women's Health,' Circular Fashion Gets a Boost From New Projects

Normani on the December 2020 cover of "Women's Health." Photo: Dennis Leupold for "Women's Health"

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Normani covers Women's Health

For the December 2020 issue of Women's Health, cover star Normani opened up to writer Jessica Herndon about her debut solo album and establishing a more fulfilling career. The 24-year-old singer also shared what she did during quarantine to build a stronger mind-body connection. {Women's Health}

Circular fashion gets a boost from new projects

Several companies are working to scale technology to upcycle clothes as efficiently and quickly as possible. Sarah Kent spotlights these circular fashion projects for Business of Fashion, writing that they have the potential to be "game-changing." {Business of Fashion}

TikTok beauty is the end of millennial beauty

Instagram and YouTube have long pushed aesthetically pleasing, often overpriced beauty products that have convinced millennials to acquire goods that look better on display than they do on one's face. TikTok's Gen Z-heavy population tells a different story — one that involves affordable, drugstore-purchased skin-care items. In a piece for Glamour, writer Bella Cacciatore went directly to Gen-Z sources to discuss the future of the shelfie. {Glamour}

Can a YouTube star get into jewelry?

Vlogger Bethany Mota, who's amassed nearly 10 million subscribers on YouTube, is getting into the demi-fine jewelry business. Mota co-designed a line of delicate jewelry that is going on sale Nov. 17. The 25-year-old spoke with Rachel Felder from The New York Times about why she launched the brand and why she didn't want to take the fast-fashion route. {The New York Times}

The International Woolmark Prize announces its 2021 finalists

The 2021 International Woolmark Prize Advisory Council, which features prominent industry leaders like Naomi Campbell and InStyle's Laura Brown, has selected its six finalists to compete for this year's AU$200,000 award. The finalists are as follows: Bethany Williams, Casablanca, Kenneth Ize, Lecavalier, Matty Bovan and Thebe Magugu. To win the prize money, the group of designers will present a Merino wool collection highlighting transparency through their supply chain from partner Blue Bite and a Common Objective sustainability roadmap. {Fashionista inbox}

Homepage photo: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

