O Marché Showroom Is Hiring an Assistant Showroom Manager in New York, NY

O Marché is a multi-line fashion showroom dedicated to growing and developing women's clothing brands from around the world in the American Market.
We are currently seeking for a reliable, hard-working, motivated and dynamic Assistant Showroom Manager to assist with the preparation and day to day operations of the office, showroom and market appointments.

Responsibilities:

  • Provide sales support during trade shows and showroom appointments
  • Maintain and merchandise showroom
  • Manage samples from beginning to end of a sales season, including inventory, steaming, packing and shipping
  • Assist with back-end office administration, including order entry, accounting and customer service inquiries.
  • Create and update Excel worksheets
  • Greet all visitors entering our facility

Qualifications:

  • Proficiency in MS Office
  • Excellent email/phone communication
  • Aptitude for sales, customer service and merchandising
  • Highly organized and detail oriented

Job type: Full time

Salary: DOE

To apply - Please send your resume to accounting@omarche.com

