O Marché Showroom Is Hiring an Assistant Showroom Manager in New York, NY
We are currently seeking for a reliable, hard-working, motivated and dynamic Assistant Showroom Manager to assist with the preparation and day to day operations of the office, showroom and market appointments.
Responsibilities:
- Provide sales support during trade shows and showroom appointments
- Maintain and merchandise showroom
- Manage samples from beginning to end of a sales season, including inventory, steaming, packing and shipping
- Assist with back-end office administration, including order entry, accounting and customer service inquiries.
- Create and update Excel worksheets
- Greet all visitors entering our facility
Qualifications:
- Proficiency in MS Office
- Excellent email/phone communication
- Aptitude for sales, customer service and merchandising
- Highly organized and detail oriented
Job type: Full time
Salary: DOE
To apply - Please send your resume to accounting@omarche.com