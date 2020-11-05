O Marché Showroom Is Hiring an Assistant Showroom Manager in New York, NY

O Marché is a multi-line fashion showroom dedicated to growing and developing women's clothing brands from around the world in the American Market.

We are currently seeking for a reliable, hard-working, motivated and dynamic Assistant Showroom Manager to assist with the preparation and day to day operations of the office, showroom and market appointments.

Responsibilities:

Provide sales support during trade shows and showroom appointments

Maintain and merchandise showroom

Manage samples from beginning to end of a sales season, including inventory, steaming, packing and shipping

Assist with back-end office administration, including order entry, accounting and customer service inquiries.

Create and update Excel worksheets

Greet all visitors entering our facility

Qualifications:

Proficiency in MS Office

Excellent email/phone communication

Aptitude for sales, customer service and merchandising

Highly organized and detail oriented

Job type: Full time

Salary: DOE

To apply - Please send your resume to accounting@omarche.com