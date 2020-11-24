Must Read: The Pandemic's Second Wave Threatens To Devastate Fashion's Supply Chain, 'Them' Hosts 'Chosen' Holiday Event

Plus, Hamish Bowles profiles Virginie Viard in "Vogue."
Author:
Publish date:
supply-chain-covid

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

The pandemic's second wave threatens to devastate fashion's supply chain 
Fashion's supply chain is bracing for challenges posed by the second wave of Covid-19, after getting hit hard by the first wave. In a piece for Business of Fashion, Daphne Milner writes that the fresh set of restrictions "threatens to deepen the economic and humanitarian crisis already punishing fashion's manufacturing base."  {Business of Fashion

Them hosts "Chosen" holiday event 
On Monday evening, Them put on an hourlong virtual event to showcase how members of the LGBTQ+ community come together and enjoy time with the ones they love most during the holiday season. Presented by Mastercard and called "Chosen," the show debuted on YouTube Live and featured messages from and conversations with prominent members of the LGBTQ+ community, as well as documentary-style segments that honored notable "chosen families" from the ballroom and trans communities. You can watch the full event here. {Fashionista inbox} 

Hamish Bowles profiles Virginie Viard in Vogue
Hamish Bowles interviewed Chanel's Virginie Viard, whom he describes as the "least famous designer in fashion at its most famous house," in a new piece for Vogue. Bowles takes us through her childhood in Lyon, France and her first Chanel show in the '80s, all the way up to her promotion and her latest offering for the French fashion house. {Vogue

Girlfriend Collective introduces sherpa and puffer jackets 
Girlfriend Collective is adding cozy outerwear to its colorful line of ethically made activewear. On Tuesday, the brand is launching three different puffers, ranging in price from $198 to $298, and two styles of sherpa jackets, which are both priced at $128. Shop them here before they sell out. {Fashionista inbox} 

Frida Giannini talks about fashion today 
Former Gucci Creative Director Frida Giannini shared her thoughts on today's fashion industry at the virtual Milan Fashion Global Summit on Monday. In a report for WWD, Alessandra Turra writes that Giannini criticized the proliferation of successful streetwear-focused labels and the way designers are chosen to lead a brand based on their social media followings. {WWD

