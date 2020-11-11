Proenza Schouler Celebrates the Spring 2021 Collection With a Collectable Book

Photo: Courtesy of Proenza Schouler

The holiday season may be kicking off, but the fashion world isn't done unveiling the Spring 2021 collections just yet. In the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, designers chose to think creatively about how they could present their lines free from the usual fashion calendar, whether it was through filming a mini-documentary or creating a fantastical world for them to live in.

Proenza Schouler, always one for a quieter approach, is celebrating its Spring 2021 collection with a collectable book: "Proenza Schouler New York 2020." Designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez tapped photographer Daniel Shea to shoot the collection moving through the city, morning through night, and capture the mood of the circumstances under which it was created to create a "love letter to New York."

"During the early days of our collective, deliberate isolation, the world seemed to be moving towards an almost purely digital, and therefore ephemeral, existence. We were deprived of the material world and longed for touch, for feel, for the nuance and delicacy of the tactile world...for the feeling and physicality of objects and things," McCollough and Hernandez said in a joint statement. "This book is a product of these feelings: a physical and lasting material document of an extraordinary moment in time, and of a collection that came to be under such unimaginable circumstances."

Photo: Courtesy of Proenza Schouler

"Proenza Schouler New York 2020" will come in four colors — "Imperial Blue, Savannah Brown, Savannah Red and Ecru" — and is available for $70 in limited quantities at proenzaschouler.com or at the brand's New York City store.

As for the collection itself, the notes indicate that it is intended to serve as an "optimistic and joyful" way for fashion to respond to the current moment. There is less structure than one might be accustomed to in their work; shapes are soft, flowing, more appropriate for lounging at home than a night at an art gallery. The big news here is that the brand claims most of the collection has been made with upcycled Proenza Schouler fabrics, putting them right in line with the many other designers who have jumped on board with the sustainable movement this season.

See the complete Proenza Schouler Spring 2021 collection in the gallery below:

34 Gallery 34 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.