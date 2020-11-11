Must Read: Cardi B Launches Collection With Reebok, Emma Roberts Covers 'Cosmopolitan'

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Cardi B unveils first footwear collection with Reebok

Following the release of a sneaker on her birthday last month, Reebok is launching the full Club C collection by Cardi B. (The partnership is also on the cover of Footwear News.) The Club C Cardi ($100) and the Cardi Coated Club C Double ($80) come in three colorways — white, red and black — and will be available in both women's and children's sizing on Reebok.com and at Foot Locker starting on Nov. 13. See the styles and the campaign starring Cardi in the gallery below. {Fashionista Inbox}

8 Gallery 8 Images

Emma Roberts covers Cosmopolitan

Emma Roberts appears on the cover the December/January issue of Cosmopolitan photographed by Sasha Samsonova. The "Holidate" actor spoke with author Stephanie Danler about being pregnant with her first child amid a global pandemic, growing up in the industry and how that's shaped people's perception of her and working on her book club Belletrist, which will be hosting an ExtraCurricular By Cosmo virtual class on Nov. 19. {Fashionista Inbox}

Photo: Sasha Samsonova/Courtesy of Hearst

Valentino supports New York's Casa Magazines with latest book

In honor of its VLogo Signature Book — which sees different magazines from across the globe reimagining the brand's logo — Valentino is setting up activations at bookstores and newsstands worldwide, including at New York's iconic Casa Magazines, starting this week. The fashion house will donate a percentage of proceeds to Casa, specifically, as the shop has been negatively impacted by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. {Fashionista Inbox}

Can Hood By Air pull off a second coming?

Shayne Oliver and business partner Edison Chen spoke with Business of Fashion's Robert Cordero and Chantal Fernandez about Hood By Air's return, three years after it went on hiatus, and what shoppers can expect. (Hint: a greater emphasis on more commercial pieces, like T-shirts and sweatshirts, through the HBA line, for example.) "We're not trying to be an overnight success. We're taking it step-by-step, but we definitely recognize where the faults were from before, and we're definitely avoiding those potholes," Chen said. {Business of Fashion}

