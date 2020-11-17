Great Outfits in Fashion History (Beauty Edition): Rihanna's Ahead-of-Their-Time Curtain Bangs

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

TikTokers have been abuzz lately about the oh-so-trendy hairstyle of the moment — curtain bangs, which fall at temple length on either side, framing the face like drapes — but of course, it's a look that existed long before those on the social media platform started fixating on it. And (also of course) Rihanna was way ahead of the trend with this one, wearing it all the way back in 2014, when TikTok was just the name of a catchy as hell Ke$ha song.

Rihanna wore her curtain bangs with a very 2014 topknot (that still holds up) and a matte burgundy lip color which has stood the test of time pretty well thus far, too. Even if you're not so ready to take the plunge and chop some drapery-inspired bangs, you can still emulate part of this look for yourself— in the gallery below, we rounded up a handful of dark, moody lip colors to put you one step closer to looking like (2014) Rihanna.

