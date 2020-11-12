Must Read: Sally Singer Is Headed to Amazon, Noah Releases Collection With Feminist Bird Club

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Sally Singer is headed to Amazon

Sally Singer has a new job. Vogue (her former employer) reports that the longtime editor and creative director took a job at Amazon. She'll be its new Head of Fashion Direction, a brand-new position that reports to Amazon Fashion President Christine Beauchamp. Singer left the Condé Nast publication in December 2019, after nearly two decades with the company. {Vogue}

Noah releases collection with Feminist Bird Club

Noah is partnering with Feminist Bird Club on a collection of tees, hats and binocular straps, launching Thursday. The accompanying campaign, photographed by Mary Manning, spotlights two of its members, Rhamier Auguste and Purbita Shah. And in a blog post announcing the collaboration, Feminist Bird Club founder Molly Adams wrote about the importance of social equity in birding and how the pandemic has brought new followers to the group. {Fashionista Inbox}



More women accuse photographer Jonathan Leder of inappropriate behavior

After Emily Ratajkowski detailed her experience with the photographer in an essay published by The Cut, more women are now stepping forward with accusations against Jonathan Leder in the New York Times. They're sharing similar stories of inappropriate behavior on set and of having their nude or semi-nude photographs continue to be published, without their consent, years after they were taken. Jessica Testa reports. {New York Times}

Guess debuts certified vintage program

Guess is introducing a new program that allows shoppers to buy authenticated vintage from its past collections directly from the brand. The Certified Vintage Program goes live on Nov. 12 on GUESSUSA.com, with 68 pieces released between 1981 and 1999, priced from $79 to $168. {Fashionista Inbox}

Debi Chirichella named President of Hearst Magazines

After filling the position on an interim basis following Troy Young's resignation this summer, Debi Chirichella has officially been named President of Hearst Magazines, WWD reports. "This is an important moment in our culture and in our industry, and I am honored to lead our remarkable teams at this time of transformation," she told the publication. "With the strength of our beloved brands and the imagination and insight of the many people who power them in every form, we are on a positive path with our eyes toward the future." {WWD}

