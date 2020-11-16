Scenario Account Coordinator Opportunity In Los Angeles or New York

Scenario Communications is seeking an Account Coordinator with a strong interest in Lifestyle, Entertainment, Fashion/Beauty, Film/TV and Events PR. Applicants must be highly motivated, have a professional manner, a sharp attention to detail, be able to work in a fast-paced environment, multi-task and collaborate with team members. As an Account Coordinator you will be exposed to senior-level management as well as countless opportunities for learning and growth. Looking for candidates who can begin in January and have at least 1-2 relevant internships or entry-level experience. Candidate can be located in New York or Los Angeles area. Position will start as work from home until we return to an office.

Day-to-day activities include:

Monitoring media, including newspapers, magazines, broadcasts, online sites and blogs for secured client placements.

Working in Muck Rack and other databases to manage media lists and contacts as well as celebrity/influencer contact lists.

Originate and disseminate documents (e.g., clip reports, interview requests and confirmations, agendas, call recaps, status reports).

Work in tandem with teams in both the NY and LA offices to actively pitch media and to follow up on outreach.

Assisting with the managerial operations of the company.

Desired Characteristics:

Self-motivated individual who is able to be productive and results-driven in a work from home environment.

Must have excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Extremely organized and detail oriented.

Ability to prioritize, plan and execute multiple projects simultaneously.

Strong computer proficiency, including knowledge of Microsoft Word, PowerPoint & Excel.

Knowledge of the PR industry and/or previous PR experience is a plus!

Please send your resume info@scenariopr.com. Include in subject line the location you're applying to.

About Scenario:

Scenario is much more than an agency. We’re an extension of your team. We deliver boutique-level service with big ideas and creative thinking. Founded in 2018, our team members are based in Los Angeles and New York, and bring decades of communications experience across corporate, technology, fashion, beauty, health and fitness, lifestyle, television and entertainment. We are equally facile working to establish new start-ups as well as reinvigorating iconic brands.



Scenario is an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status.