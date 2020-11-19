Great Outfits in Fashion History: Selma Blair Looking Extremely Cool in a Grey Suit

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

I've been thinking a lot about suits lately in the context of what I want to wear once things are "back to normal" and I return to a life where my job involves occasionally leaving my house. Maybe because I've spend so much of quarantine in matching sweatsuits, I want to transition to another match-y situation. But in lieu of the more relaxed, colorful, '70s-inspired suits that have been trendy for a while, I'm thinking of a more minimalist, '90s-inspired suit — something single-breasted, with three buttons in a drab fabric, something that Ally McBeal or Miranda Hobbes or Joan Clayton might have worn. Something like... the exact outfit Selma Blair wore to the 1999 premiere of "End of Days."

Everything about this look is perfect to me: the black T-shirt underneath, the fact that she left one button undone at the bottom, the high waist and slightly wide leg of the trousers, the minimalist strappy sandals, the barely-there makeup. Plus, she just look so comfortable in it.

This is going right on my shopping list of things to buy as soon as that Dolly Parton vaccine is injected into my veins. If you're with me, shop a few single-breasted blazers below.

