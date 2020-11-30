17 Chic Nighties You'll Want To Wear Out of Bed

Photo: Courtesy of Sleeper

Sleepwear was a pretty sleepy (had to) category for quite some time, but 2020 gave it the wakeup call it long deserved. Pajama dressing is something we've become very familiar with during quarantine — so familiar that designers showed several silky separates and bed-friendly onesies on the runway for Spring 2021.

The good news is you don't have to wait until the warm-weather collections roll out in March to kick off your PJ party. Thanks in part to holiday capsules — which tend to feature luxe sleep sets and slips — you can get ahead on the trend by wearing chic nighties as daywear now. Ahead, we've rounded up our favorites, from feather-embellished pants that might be too fancy to sleep in to wedding-worthy printed slip dresses that are comfy enough for a Netflix binge. Plus, find several options that you can wear to a virtual holiday happy hour or New Year's Eve Zoom soirée.

