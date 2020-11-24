12 Faux Fur Coats That'll Make Your Sweatsuit Feel Very Sophisticated

Photo: Imaxtree

If there's one common thread tying all of our winter dressing this year, it's coziness. From sweatsuits to knit sets and robes to quilted jackets, the season's best staples prioritize comfort above all — not super surprising, given that most people have spent most of the year inside their homes and have grown accustomed to a level of ease in their everyday dressing that they might not want to give up to run essential errands. When it comes to picking out outerwear, though, that means that faux fur coats jump to the front of the wish list. They're already a timeless staple for many brands (and in many closets). And they've become that much more covetable in 2020, adding a touch of plush sophistication to any outfit — even if you're just wear sweatpants and a tee underneath.

We've rounded up some of our favorite faux fur coats on the market right now, to help you find the perfect style for you. Happy shopping!

12 Gallery 12 Images

