12 Faux Fur Coats That'll Make Your Sweatsuit Feel Very Sophisticated

Truly, they make every outfit feel fancier.
Tamu McPherson New York Street Style Fall 19 356b

If there's one common thread tying all of our winter dressing this year, it's coziness. From sweatsuits to knit sets and robes to quilted jackets, the season's best staples prioritize comfort above all — not super surprising, given that most people have spent most of the year inside their homes and have grown accustomed to a level of ease in their everyday dressing that they might not want to give up to run essential errands. When it comes to picking out outerwear, though, that means that faux fur coats jump to the front of the wish list. They're already a timeless staple for many brands (and in many closets). And they've become that much more covetable in 2020, adding a touch of plush sophistication to any outfit — even if you're just wear sweatpants and a tee underneath. 

We've rounded up some of our favorite faux fur coats on the market right now, to help you find the perfect style for you. Happy shopping!

Stine Goya Matty belted two-tone faux fur coat net-a-porter
HOUSE OF AAMA FAUX FUR COAT
Stella McCartney KOBA® FUR FREE FUR Adalyn Coat
Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

