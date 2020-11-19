13 Knitwear Sets That'll Elevate Your WFH Wardrobe

Photo: Courtesy of Wol Hide

From duvet dressing to robe coats, there are plenty of ways to achieve peak cozy while working from home. The key to not falling into a sweatpants-only trap is to swap your baggy fleece bottoms for a knit alternative, be it cashmere joggers or wool biker shorts. To truly level up your stuck inside outfit, find a matching snuggly top.

Ahead, we've made it easy to nail the head-to-toe knitwear look by putting together a comfy and stylish selection of coordinated sweater separates. There's striped knit hot pants and a matching crewneck, a perfect pairing for lazy mornings, as well as a ribbed cardigan and flares, plus several cashmere pieces that you'll never want to take off.

13 Gallery 13 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.