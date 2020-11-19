13 Knitwear Sets That'll Elevate Your WFH Wardrobe
From duvet dressing to robe coats, there are plenty of ways to achieve peak cozy while working from home. The key to not falling into a sweatpants-only trap is to swap your baggy fleece bottoms for a knit alternative, be it cashmere joggers or wool biker shorts. To truly level up your stuck inside outfit, find a matching snuggly top.
Ahead, we've made it easy to nail the head-to-toe knitwear look by putting together a comfy and stylish selection of coordinated sweater separates. There's striped knit hot pants and a matching crewneck, a perfect pairing for lazy mornings, as well as a ribbed cardigan and flares, plus several cashmere pieces that you'll never want to take off.
Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.
