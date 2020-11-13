19 Quilted Jackets That Are Just as Cozy as Your Favorite Blanket

Photo: Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Much of this year has had us wanting to hide under a blanket and never come out. Winter will likely intensify these feelings of needing to retreat to a place of comfort and warmth, but designers have prepared us this time around, with plenty of quilted outerwear to face the cold and uncertain future.

Quilting was a big Fall 2020 trend, with several duvet-like coats and padded jackets cropping up on runways from New York to Paris. This may not have been the intention, but these toppers have turned out to be the perfect quarantine companion for when you're making an essential run to the grocery store. Plus, certain styles double as cozy blankets so you can literally plop down on your couch the second you walk through the door.

Ahead, we've picked 19 quilted coats to wrap yourself in for the next four months. From lightweight styles like a cape or a shacket to heavier, down-filled options, shop the outerwear trend below.

19 Gallery 19 Images

