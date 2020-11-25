Great Outfits in Fashion History: Sofia Carson in the Dreamiest Prada Dress

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Throughout her career, Sofia Carson has been very intentional with her fashion, whether that's on the red carpet — often in voluminous gowns by Giambattista Valli and Elie Saab — or in her music videos. (Recently, she talked to Vogue about the reason why she wore Iris van Herpen, Rick Owens and Balenciaga in her latest, "Guess I'm a Liar.") A look of hers I still think about — because it might just be the designer dress of my dreams — is this Prada number, which she wore to the 2019 Teen Vogue Young Hollywood party.

Carson's dress bears a few distinctly Prada touches: the bar that connects the straps across the collarbone, the A-line shape, the feathered hem, the delicate bow. For the event, the actor accessorized with a matching feathered handbag and a pair of embellished Roger Vivier shoes. But, of course, the look wouldn't be complete without one of the brand's hit padded headbands — so, she wore one of those, too.

Every element of this look is clearly thought-out and well-executed to the most fabulous degree, it looks like it could've been papped on the set of the new "Gossip Girl." So, yes, of course I love it.

