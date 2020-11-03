Must Read: Retailers Brace for Potential Post-Election Violence, How Royal Fashion Blogging Turned Into a Big Business

Saks Fifth Avenue on Nov. 1, 2020 in New York City. Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Retailers brace for potential post-election violence

Stores across the country are boarding up their windows in anticaption of election-related unrest. "Business owners' nervousness about the election is unsurprising given the events of 2020 and the national mood," writes Alissa Wilkinson for Vox. Industries that provide boards reported that plywood demand has surged nearly 40%. {Vox}

How royal fashion blogging turned into a big business

Meghan Markle and the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton's impact on fashion has created an opportunity for their legions of fans to make money off chronicling everything they wear. Caroline Hallemann dives into the big business of royal blogging by chatting with the company behind Kate's Royal Closet and Meghan's Mirror, as well as RewardStyle founder Amber Venz Box, in a new piece for Town & Country. {Town & Country}

Inside hair's ongoing cultural appropriation and racism problem

Instances of cultural appropriation continue to crop up on the runway and in fashion campaigns, specifically related to hair. Jennifer Weil spoke with professors who study Black history and civil rights to shed light on ways brands can avoid racist snafus in a piece for WWD. The experts interviewed all stressed an urgent need for education and dialogue. {WWD}

