Great Outfits in Fashion History: Storm Reid in Sequined Simone Rocha

Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Storm Reid is one of those actors that I always look forward to seeing on the red carpet. She and stylist Jason Bolden have a proven track record of making bold, interesting choices with her fashion, picking statement-making pieces from designers that might not be obvious contenders for the step-and-repeat, whether that's a shapely tiered gown by Thom Browne or a sculptural mini dress by Iris van Herpen. And given that the 17-year-old already has some very impressive credits under her belt — from headlining a Disney film to appearing on a hit HBO series — there's only more to look forward to in her career.

A stand-out for me is her pink sequined Fall 2019 Simone Rocha dress, which she wore to the premiere of "Euphoria" in June 2019. It's sweet but subversive, with the all-over sequins adding unexpected texture to a sort of deconstructed silhouette, with its asymmetric waistline, slouched sleeves and bra-top detail. On the beauty front, a dramatic winged eye, glossy lip and accessorized braids only added to the incredibly cool feel of this look.

If you want to attempt to recreate this very, very good red-carpet moment — even if it's just to celebrate the holidays safely at home — you'll find all the elements you need in the gallery, below.

5 Gallery 5 Images

