Ted Baker Is Hiring A PR Manager In New York, NY

Ted's Story – PR MANAGER

Established in 1988, Ted Baker London has grown from its humble roots as a shirt specialist in Glasgow, to a global lifestyle brand with over 100 locations in Europe, the US, Australia, the Middle East, Far East and Southeast Asia. As 'no ordinary designer label', Ted Baker offers menswear, womenswear, accessories (and everything in between), and is renowned for high quality and a distinctive use of pattern and color. The brand's unconventional approach to fashion, irreverent sense of humor and, above all, unswerving attention to detail, appeals to style-conscious men and women who trust Ted to deliver that certain something... a little out of the ordinary.

So, You Think You've Got What it Takes. . .

Our approach is "no ordinary" and so are our people. Ted is looking for talenTED new recruits to join his expanding US team. A sharp CV is a good start but experience alone doesn't always count for everything. If you're a fashionable lad or lass and know the difference between a loo and a lift, then you might just make the cut. And don't forget, Ted has a soft spot for the cheeky, innovative, creative and flirty. If this is music to your ears, then you may very well have found your next home.

ExciTED for a new opportunity? Ted Baker London is currently seeking talented and passionate PR Manager to join their growing Brand Communications Team!

Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to):

Development of creative and effective campaign strategies

Creation of seasonal press and influencer strategy

Press pitching for product launches

Influencer campaign management and execution

Press launch event management and execution

Collaboration with internal stakeholders on launches

Coordination & tracking of samples and retail product

Management of LA-based press agency & VIP function

Reporting & budget management

Ideal candidate will possess the following:

Bachelor’s Degree in Communications

5+ years public relations experience in face paced fashion environments

Active in the fashion and entertainment communities, with a deep understanding of the media landscape and key influencers

Ability to manage multiple projects efficiently and plan effectively

Outstanding oral and written communication skills

EOE



To Apply: Please send your resume to newtedontheblock.usa@TedBaker.com, subject line PR Manager.