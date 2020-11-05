Sponsored Story

TED BAKER - SAMPLE SALE,  DTLA, 11/18 - 11/22

Don't miss out on Eclipse's Annual Ted Baker London Sale! Get up to 80% off on timeless Men's  & Women Apparel, Accessories and Handbags.
Don't miss out on Eclipse's Annual Ted Baker London Sale! This DTLA based Pop-Up will last for ONE WEEK only and offers up to 80% off on the timeless Men's Suiting, Men's and Women's Apparel, and Women's Accessories and Handbags. Reserve your spot now to get premiere access to this sale!

Want to skip the line? You can now reserve an appointment to shop.

When:
Wednesday, November 18th – Sunday, November 22th.
Hours of Operation: 10 AM - 6 PM Daily

Where?
206 E 9th St, Los Angeles CA 90014

SKIP THE LINE

Customer Service Contact: contact@eclipse-official.com 

Safety Measures: https://shop.eclipse-official.com/pages/f-a-q#Covid_Safety

