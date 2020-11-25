Must Read: Teen Vogue Unveils 21 Under 21 List, Halima Aden on Compromising Her Beliefs While Working in Fashion

Illustration: Hannah Rand for Teen Vogue/Courtesy of Condé Nast

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Meet Teen Vogue's 21 Under 21

Teen Vogue published its fifth-annual 21 Under 21 list this week. Honorees include actors Lexi Underwood ("Little Fires Everywhere") and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan ("Never Have I Ever"), TikTok star Keara Wilson, Indigenous climate activist Quannah Chasinghorse and more. Meet them all — and learn more about their work — here. {Teen Vogue}

Halima Aden speaks out on compromising on her beliefs while working in fashion

On Tuesday, Halima Aden posted a series of Instagram Stories reflecting on how, throughout her career, she felt she compromised on her religious beliefs — in relation to her hijab, specifically — in order to fit into the fashion industry's conventions, and how she plans on advocating for herself moving forward. "As I've said many times, being a minority inside of a minority inside of a minority is never easy," she wrote, later adding: "Thanks to Covid and the break away from the industry, I have finally [realized] where I went wrong in my personal hijab journey. I wish I never stopped bringing my black hijab to set. Because the minute I got comfortable… let's just say I got too carried away." {Grazia}

What's next for Love

Condé Nast announced what's next for Love, following Katie Grand's departure earlier this year. Them's Whembley Sewell will oversee the publication, and members of her editorial team will work on its content and direction, starting today (Nov. 25). "Love has always told stories beautifully and powerfully and I look forward to working with the team as we explore what the next iteration of the brand can be to our audiences," Sewell said, in a statement. {Fashionista inbox}

The future of buying

In Business of Fashion, M.C. Nanda speaks with buyers, consultants and other retail experts about the changes buying has undergone over the past two decades — and how the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated its challenges — and how stores are approaching the process moving forward. {Business of Fashion}

Victoria's Secret replaces CEO of lingerie business

Bloomberg reports that John Mehas has quietly left Victoria's Secret, with Martin Waters (most recently president of L Brands International) replacing him as CEO of the company's lingerie business. Stuart Burgdoerfer continues to serve as interim CEO of Victoria's Secret and CFO of L Brands, as the brand works to rehabilitate its image following backlash to its former marketing strategy, allegations of sexual harassment and ties to Jeffrey Epstein. {Bloomberg}

