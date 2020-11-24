Telfar's Shopping Bags Got Ugg-ified

The first product from the highly-anticipated collaboration has been revealed — and a pre-order date has been announced.

Photo: Roe Ethridge/Courtesy of Telfar

This holiday season is going to be different for everyone — but Telfar Clemens is here to bring a little joy, no matter how you're celebrating.

On Tuesday, the designer offered a first look at his highly-anticipated collaboration with Ugg. The line isn't expected to drop until next fall, but Clemens posted a holiday-themed campaign centered around a special edition of his beloved, CFDA Award-winning Shopping Bag, reimagined using Ugg's signature chestnut suede and cream-colored shearling — you know, to match your classic boots. (Also, puppy!!!!!!!) It'll be available in small and medium sizes. (We have reached out to the brand regarding pricing information, and will update this story when we hear back.)

But that's not all: Telfar also announced it would host a 24-hour pre-sale for the bags, starting on Nov. 30. Yes, as in Monday.

Photo: Roe Ethridge/Courtesy of Telfar

A pre-order for Ugg x Telfar totes will go live on Telfar's website at 9:00 a.m. EST for a limited time and while supplies last. (There's a set number of bags already, the brand notes in a press release — not like with its Bag Security Program, where it took orders before going into production.) There are specific terms and conditions, such as requiring payment in full at checkout and not allowing for refunds, cancelations or address changes .

The product won't arrive until March or June (guaranteed by Juneteenth 2021, save for an "unforeseen delay or disaster," the brand explains, such as "Covid 21, Right-wing Coup, Asteroids, etc."), but you'll still receive a little something special for the holidays: a Telfar Christmas card — featuring the designer himself, in an Ugg-ified Santa hat and matching jacket, nibbling on Telfar-branded cookies — which will be in your mailbox ahead of Christmas Eve.

Set your alarms for a very Telfar holiday.

Homepage image: Courtesy of Ugg.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.