Must Read: UPS Lifts Ban on Natural Hair and Beards, How Brands Are Marketing to a Divided Country

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

UPS lifts its ban on natural hairstyles and facial hair

UPS announced it would be loosening its employee appearance guidelines, lifting its ban on facial hair and "allowing natural Black hairstyles like Afros and braids," writes Paul Ziobro for The Wall Street Journal. "These changes reflect our values and desire to have all UPS employees feel comfortable, genuine and authentic while providing service to our customers and interacting with the general public," UPS said in a statement. This change in policy is part of the company's push for diversity; it is also implementing unconscious bias, diversity and inclusion training under the leadership of its first female executive, Carol Tomé. {The Wall Street Journal}

How brands are marketing to a divided America

"Companies may be wishing for a return to a pre-2016 era before they were forced to insert themselves into partisan politics...though online comments rarely reflect real-world sales, brands still need to find ways to market to consumers on both sides of the divide — or acknowledge which side they're on," writes Alexandra Mondalek for Business of Fashion. Even calls for unity from brands have been met with consumer backlash, and so "rather than cast a wide net, experts say it's often a better strategy to try and reach those consumers who already buy into a brand's values," notes Mondalek. {Business of Fashion}

How Harris Reed became Harry Styles's secret style weapon

Designer Harris Reed has become crucial to Harry Styles's personal style, including creating the look the musician wore on his December Vogue cover. Reed, who is responsible for many of Styles's performance ensembles, has a fluid approach to their design philosophy: "I don't just make clothes. If you want pretty clothes, you need to go to someone else... I fight for the beauty of fluidity. I fight for a more opulent and accepting world. That is really important to me," Reed tells Vogue's Steff Yotka. {Vogue}

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.