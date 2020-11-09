Must Read: Viola Davis Covers 'InStyle', Eloquii Partners with Nabela Noor

Photo: Courtesy of 'Instyle'

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Viola Davis covers InStyle

Award-winning actress Viola Davis covers InStyle for the magazine's December issue, wearing a series of power suits and chatting with Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown about Black Lives Matter, the occupational hazards of celebrity and working with the late Chadwick Boseman. {InStyle}

Eloquii partners with Nabela Noor on new collab

YouTube beauty star Nabela Noor is partnering with Eloquii as part of the brand's "Six Icons, Six Days" project, which will feature a different collaborator and clothing drop every day for six days. Noor's piece is a princess-y dress in a pinkish champagne color, which you can shop now on Eloquii's site. {Fashionista inbox}

Should luxury brands raise prices?

Growing income inequality means that luxury brands are raising the prices for their goods about twice as fast as other consumer goods categories, writes Luca Solca. But that's not necessarily a universal boon for all luxury companies. Figuring out what makes sense for each brand means taking into account existing demand for a given product, price gaps between China and Europe and more. {Business of Fashion}

Intersectional Environmentalist founder launches new cannabis project

Leah Thomas, one of the founders of Intersectional Environmentalist, launched a new project last week called The Greens Girl Co. The e-commerce and resource platform is aimed at "cannabis equality and reform" for BIPOC communities, and features a BIPOC cannabis company directory, a fund for supporting BIPOC in the cannabis space and a shop featuring artisanal goods, like pipes. {Fashionista inbox}

