Everything Yalitza Aparicio Wore to Host the 2020 Latin Grammys

Yalitza Aparicio in Helorocha at the 2020 Latin Grammys in Miami, Florida. Photo: Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

If aliens were to land on the plot of earth currently called the United States, they might be convinced we're a society that lives entirely in sweatpants and leggings. The only noteworthy proof to the contrary might be Yalitza Aparicio, who got so fancy this week to host the 2020 Latin Grammys in Miami that one could almost forget, looking at the pictures, that this like any other red carpet — and that 2020 is like any other year.

The actor and her stylist, Sophie Lopez, put together some truly memorable ensembles (regardless of the global backdrop), centered around the Latinx fashion industry.

Throughout the evening, Aparicio wore looks by Latinx designers, from Johanna Ortiz to Jonathan Cohen, in a rainbow of joyful colors, from fuschia to butter yellow to royal blue.

A particular highlight was the white puff-sleeved Carolina Herrera gown she wore on stage, with a custom floral headpiece by House of Lilac.

She also repped Brazilian designer Vitor Zerbinato, with a stunning ruffled, off-the-shoulder dress. (The fuschia gown-pantsuit hybrid pictured at the top is by Helorocha, another fashion talent from Brazil.)

If anyone can convince the hypothetical aliens that the world hasn't totally and utterly given up on fashion, it's Aparicio and Lopez.

It may be a while until we return to "normal" award shows, but at least we have these pictures.

