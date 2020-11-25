Sponsored Story

Yves Salomon LA Sample Sale, Dec. 10th - 13th

Mark your calendars for Yves Salmon's blow out sale on 12/10 - 12/13.
YS3
YS1
YS2
3
Welcome back, Yves Salomon for another blow out sale on the luxury furs & outerwear! Shop the iconic Parkas, Mink, Sherling, Fox & more at prices you won't find anywhere. Also shop Men's & Women's Ready to Wear & Accessories. 

Cash & Cards accepted, only at Eclipse!

When: 
Thursday, December 10th – Sunday, December 13th.
The sale will open 10 AM - 6 PM Daily 

Where? 
315 S. Robertson Blvd., West Hollywood CA 90048 

Skip the line by scheduling for an appointment.

Follow us: @eclipse_official_la 

Customer Service Contact: contact@eclipse-official.com

