Must Read: Zendaya Covers 'Elle', Ulta Beauty and Target Announce Partnership

Photo: Micaiah Carter

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Zendaya covers Elle

Zendaya covers Elle for the magazine's December/January issue, wearing a series of bold looks styled by Law Roach. For the cover story, the actress chats with Timothée Chalamet about her Emmy win, what it was like making "Malcolm & Marie" in quarantine and the importance of joy. {Elle}

Ulta Beauty and Target announce partnership

On Tuesday, Ulta Beauty announced that it will place shop-in-shops in more than 100 Target locations beginning next year. According to an official press release, the "strategic, long-term partnership" will create expanded access to curated prestige brands, expert-trained beauty consultants and loyalty benefits. {Fashionista inbox}

Julia Sarr-Jamois named fashion director at British Vogue

Julia Sarr-Jamois has been named the fashion director at British Vogue. The former fashion editor-at-large for the magazine shared the news on Monday in an Instagram post, writing that the promotion is an "actual dream come true." {@sarrjamois/Instagram}



Can Supreme keep its cool post-acquisition?

What happens to Supreme — the underground brand "built on the principle of scarcity" — now that its founder James Jebbia has sold it to VF Corporation? A day after the deal went public, Vanessa Friedman delves into the implications of the acquisition. "Perhaps this simply marks the end of the inevitable journey that comes to all great disruptive brands that begin life as outsiders," Friedman writes for The New York Times. "They subvert the status quo only to pique the interest of the dominant players, who absorb their strategies and then go on to absorb the actual source." {The New York Times}

Homepage image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.