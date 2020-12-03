Sponsored Story

7 FOR ALL MANKIND & BCBG - DTLA SAMPLE SALE, 12/8 - 12/13

Shop iconic Denim from 7 FOR ALL MANKIND  and Women's Ready to Wear, Outerwear & More from BCBG by US Apparel with prices starting at $10.
Author:
Publish date:
1 copy (1)

Welcome to DTLA, 7 FOR ALL MANKIND & BCBG!

The Eclipse-Favorite, 7 FOR ALL MANKIND, is back with iconic Men's & Women's Denim and One-of-a-Kind pieces, for 6 Days Only. Shop the collection with prices starting at $20 while you can. 

Also find Women's Ready to Wear, Outerwear & More from BCBG by US Apparel with prices starting at $10.  

When: 
Tuesday, December 8th – Sunday, December 13th 
Hours of Operation: 10 AM - 6 PM Daily 

Where? 
206 E 9th St, Los Angeles CA 90015 

Skip the Line: https://calendly.com/eclipse-official/7-for-all-mankind-and-bcbg?month=2020-12?ref=bargainsla?ref=fashionista 

Follow us: @eclipse_official_la  

Customer Service Contact: contact@eclipse-official.com

Safety Measures: https://shop.eclipse-official.com/pages/f-a-q#Covid_Safety

Related Stories

ODELLS-HOLIDAY-2020-LOCATION2397
Sponsored Story

THE ODELL'S - ONLINE SAMPLE SALE, 12/8 - 12/13

Shop premium Men's & Women's Apparel from the local label - You don't want to miss this sale at up to 80% Off.

TedBakerBooking
Sponsored Story

TED BAKER - SAMPLE SALE, DTLA, 11/18 - 11/22

Don't miss out on Eclipse's Annual Ted Baker London Sale! Get up to 80% off on timeless Men's & Women Apparel, Accessories and Handbags.

AW19_WholesaleSampleSale_Evite
Sponsored Story

Ted Baker Sample Sale, 12/4 - 12/8, Los Angeles

Clear your schedules because it's that time again, Ted Baker at the Cooper Building!

YS3
Sponsored Story

Yves Salomon LA Sample Sale, Dec. 9 - 13

Mark your calendars for Yves Salmon's blow out sale on 12/9 - 12/13.