Sarah Burton Strips Back Alexander McQueen Classics for Spring 2021

Photo: Courtesy of Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen was among the brands to forgo its usual spot on the fashion week calendar earlier this fall. However, it didn't skip a season entirely — rather, it joined fellow Kering houses Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta in premiering Spring 2021 mid-December. As for the format, creative director Sarah Burton went down the short film route, tapping director Jonathan Glazer to spotlight her latest women's line.

Instead of simply recording a traditional runway, Glazer created a piece titled "First Light" that sees models on a river bank wearing looks from the Spring 2021 womenswear and Pre-Fall 2021 men's collections. "Shape, silhouette and volume, the beauty of the bare bones of clothing stripped back to its essence — a world charged with emotion and human connection," Burton writes in the notes. You can watch the film below.

As Burton suggests, the emphasis of this collection — and of many of the looks — is on the construction: corsetry stitching on bodices, tailored jackets with voluminous sleeves, exquisite draping across silhouettes. It allows us to really appreciate the great craftsmanship and care that goes into an Alexander McQueen garment, whether it's an everyday white cotton poplin shirtdress to a special corseted evening gown.

See every single look from Alexander McQueen's Spring 2021 collection in the gallery, below.

