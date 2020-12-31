Alexander Wang Accused of Sexual Assault, Denies Allegations

Photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Alexander Wang is denying sexual assault allegations levied against him on social media this week.

Earlier this month, as reported by both the New York Times and the Daily Beast, male model Owen Mooney posted two videos to his TikTok account describing a time "a really famous fashion designer" touched him inappropriately and against his will, then saying that he was referring to Wang. From there, Instagram watch dog accounts @shitmodelmgmt and @DietPrada began sharing anonymous stories from male and trans models accusing the American fashion designer of either sexually assaulting or harassing them.

Wang is now responding to the allegations. In a statement issued to Fashionista, he said: "Over the last few days, I have been on the receiving end of baseless and grotesquely false accusations. These claims have been wrongfully amplified by social media accounts infamous for posting defamatory material from undisclosed and/or anonymous sources with zero evidence or any fact-checking whatsoever."

"Seeing these lies about me being perpetuated as truths has been infuriating. I have never engaged in the atrocious behavior described and would never conduct myself in the manner that's been alleged," he continued. "I intend to get to the bottom of this and hold accountable whoever is responsible for originating these claims and viciously spreading them online."

Fashionista will continue to update this post with any new developments.

