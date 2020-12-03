Alicia Keys's Beauty Brand — Er, 'Soulcare' Brand — Is Officially Here

Alicia Keys for Keys Soulcare. Photo: James Bailey/Courtesy of Keys Soulcare

Just in case anyone was beginning to wonder whether we'd finally maxed out the celebrity beauty brand as a concept, a whole slew of stars are here to emphatically shout "No!" right in our faces with several new, noteworthy launches. On Wednesday, Jennifer Lopez announced her glow-focused skin-care line, JLo Beauty. And on Thursday, Alicia Keys unveiled the first three products from her skin-care — er, "soulcare" — brand, Keys Soulcare.

The famously anti-makeup good-skin-haver partnered with Elf Beauty to create the "lifestyle" brand, which focuses largely on skin-care and wellness items. While additional products are expected from the brand in early 2021 and beyond, the initial product drop, which it refers to as its "First Ritual," comprises just three items, which will be sold on keyssoulcare.com, as well as on Ulta.com: a Sage + Oat Milk Candle, a Skin Transformation Cream (which features naturally derived retinol alternative bakuchiol) and an Obsidian Facial Roller. Prices range from $25 to $38. All of the Keys Soulcare products are touted as "clean" by the brand and are also cruelty-free.

Keys Soulcare's "First Ritual." Photo: Courtesy of Keys Soulcare

These products draw from Keys's own product preferences and beauty rituals, and were also formulated with input from Dr. Renée Snyder, an Austin-based dermatologist who originally founded "clean" beauty brand W3ll People.

Lifestyle and wellness content is also a component of the brand, which showcases articles on its website and sends out a weekly newsletter covering subjects like Keys's "getting unready ritual" and "ways to feel connected when we can't IRL." To round out the holistic vibe of the products themselves, each item comes with its own "affirmation" intended to ground its user. The Skin Transformation Cream, for example, encourages people to repeat the mantra: "I welcome all circumstances as catalysts for change."

Keys Soulcare is available beginning on Thursday. Click through the gallery below for a first look at the three debut products, including pricing information.

