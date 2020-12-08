Must Read: Aurora James Honored by Footwear News Achievement Awards, The Nature of Retail Work Is Changing With the Pandemic

Photo: Courtesy of Footwear News

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Aurora James nabs Footwear News Achievement Award

Aurora James will be honored with the Person of the Year award at the annual Footwear News Achievement Awards for her notable 15 Percent Pledge. The virtual ceremony will take place on Tuesday evening and will include a conversation between the Brother Vellies designer and Kerby Jean-Raymond about how they work to make real change in the industry. {Fashionista inbox}

The nature of retail work is changing with the pandemic

The overall number of retail jobs is going down with pandemic-related store closures and changing consumer preferences. And those who do still work at stores are taking on new roles, like walking purchases from the store to the car in the case of curbside pickup. Evan Clark takes a closer look at fashion's changing workforce in a new piece for WWD. {WWD}

Alo Yoga launches beauty

Alo Yoga is entering the beauty and wellness space with its new Alo Glow System, a set of supercharged botanical-based self-care products. The collection ranges in price from $24 for the Mega-C Body Wash to $88 for a Radiance Serum. All products are available to shop exclusively on the brand's website and in Alo stores. {Fashionista inbox}

David Thielebeule named editor in chief of Grazia U.S.

David Thielebeule has been appointed editor in chief and chief creative officer of the U.S. edition of Grazia, per an official press statement released Tuesday. Thielebeule was most recently style director at WSJ. Magazine, where he spent eight years overseeing all women's and men's style coverage for both the print and digital editions. Prior to that, he held positions at Allure, Harper’s Bazaar and GQ. {Fashionista inbox}

