Must Read: Balmain to Present Pre-Fall 2021 Through Paris Flagship Windows, Refinery29 Releases 2020 Beauty Innovator Awards

Photo: Imaxtree

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Balmain debuts Pre-Fall 2021 through the windows of its Paris flagship store

Olivier Rousteing is unveiling his latest line for Balmain, Pre-Fall 2021, through the windows of the brand's Saint-Honoré flagship store in Paris, photographing the looks live and live-streaming the whole production. According to the designer, house founder Pierre Balmain often shot his collections outside in front of Balmain's first address, 44, rue François Premier. "In fact, we recently recreated some of those Paris-sidewalk images for the launch of our accessories and designs covered in the relaunched PB-Labyrinth pattern — and [this] shooting further builds upon that unique house tradition," Rousteing explained in a statement. You can watch the "presentation" below. {Fashionista Inbox}

Refinery29 releases 2020 Beauty Innovator Awards

Refinery29 published its annual Beauty Innovator Awards this week. The 2020 edition highlights some of the best products in makeup, skin, body and hair care from this year, as well as a few of the most influential Black women and Black-owned brands in the beauty space. It also honors Brown Girl Jane as Beauty Innovator of the Year and Camila Coelho as Beauty Influencer of the Year. {Refinery29}

Stylist Kevin Hunter and photographer Bryce Thomas launch magazine

On Wednesday, stylist Kevin Hunter and photographer Bryce Thomas announced Justsmile, a new print publication dedicated to fashion, art and journalism with a focus on inclusivity and diversity. The inaugural issue has three covers, which you can browse below, starring artist Ian Isiah, curator and writer Antwaun Sargent and a collective of New York-based skaters. Contributors include Justin French, Aijani Payne, Katsu Naito, Corey Stokes, Ian Bradley, Raisa Flowers and more. You can buy a copy online at justsmilemagazine.com. {Fashionista Inbox}

Eva Kruse, founder and CEO of Global Fashion Agenda, steps down

After 15 years, Eva Kruse is leaving Global Fashion Agenda, the sustainability-focused organization she founded (and that puts on the Copenhagen Fashion Summit), at the end of February 2021, to join Pangaia. "Clearly it has not been an easy decision to leave my life's work with Global Fashion Agenda and not least my amazing team. However, time has come for me to seek new challenges and opportunities," she said in a statement. "I remain convinced about the mission of Global Fashion Agenda and believe the future for the foundation is incredibly important and exciting. I'm very pleased to be able to continue to be part of the development by being part of the Board." Search for a new CEO is underway; chief operating officer Travis Peoples and chairman Niels Eskildsen will lead Global Fashion Agenda in the interim. {Fashionista Inbox}

