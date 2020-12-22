Great Outfits in Fashion History (Beauty Edition): Barbra Streisand's Razor-Sharp Cat Eye

It's idyllic '60s beauty all the way, particularly when paired with her neck-grazing bouffant.

Photo: Harry Benson/Express/Getty Images

Barbra Streisand is a living legend for about a million reasons (the literal mall in her house and the fact that it inspired an entire off-Broadway play, for starters). But let's rewind a bit and go back to the beginning of her mega film career to focus on her instantly-iconic beauty look from the era, shall we?

Back when she was making the press rounds for her 1968 film "Funny Girl," Streisand debuted a striking hair and makeup combination: a razor-sharp cat-eye with wings that extended so long, they passed her temples and neared her hairline and a cropped, neck-grazing bouffant. (The latter was spot-on '60s, towering at the crown, with wispy bangs streaked with Holly Golightly highlights.)

The look Streisand made her trademark throughout the '60s has also served as beauty inspiration for generations to come. One notable example was when Jennifer Aniston channeled the photo above for her September 2010 Harper's Bazaar cover (and pulled it off really damn well).

Jennifer Aniston as Streisand for Harper's Bazaar. Photo: Mark Seliger/Harper's Bazaar

In the gallery below, I've rounded up some of our favorite eyeliners and shadows that are perfect for replicating this '60s throwback look.

