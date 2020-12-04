22 Skin-Care Tools (for Any Budget) That Make Excellent Gifts

These face and body gadgets will let your loved ones buff, sculpt, exfoliate, brighten, smooth and treat their skin with plenty of TLC.

We know it's hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we've compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here.

We're living in the Golden Age of at-home facials, and all of the skin-care tools out there for at-home use are better (and more abundant) than ever. From the high-tech to the ones that draw on ancient traditions, there are — in the words of The Little Mermaid herself — gadgets and gizmos aplenty to address just about any skin concern. Even better, they're available at every price point, meaning they make ideal gifts for anyone who could use a little nudge in the direction of self-care.

In the gallery below, we've rounded up 22 of our favorite skin-care tools to give as gifts, including beautiful gua sha stones, innovative microcurrent devices, intensive exfoliators and oh, so much more. With this arsenal of face and body gadgets, your loved ones will be well on their way toward buffing, sculpting, exfoliating, brightening, smoothing and treating their skin with all the TLC they deserve. Click through to see (and shop!) them all.

22 Gallery 22 Images

