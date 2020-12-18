27 Truly Delightful Ways to Gift Fragrance This Year

27 Truly Delightful Ways to Gift Fragrance This Year

We found a slew of perfumes and candles for every taste — plus room sprays, linen refreshers and even a heavenly scented laundry detergent.
Author:
Publish date:

We know it's hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we've compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here.

What's the next best thing to being able to envelop a loved one in a big, heartfelt hug this holiday season? Well, one way to show them (from afar) how much you care is through the always thoughtful, sensorial gift of scent. 

Never underestimate the mood-boosting power of a fragrance, whether worn as a traditional perfume or used to imbue linens, the air around us and even our laundry with a cozy, calming, uplifting or festive aroma. With that in mind, we've selected 27 truly delightful perfumes and candles for every taste, plus room sprays, linen refreshers and even a heavenly-scented laundry detergent. Click through the gallery below to see (and shop!) them all.

ysl-mon-paris-holiday-bottle
aesop-rozu-perfume
heretic-dirty-fig
27
Gallery
27 Images

Homepage/main photos: Courtesy of brands

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

supernal-cosmic-glow-oil-packaging
Beauty

The 38 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Discovered in April

Including the prettiest lip balm we've ever seen, one editor's dream fragrance, supplements that saved our skin and a face oil that fully lives up to the hype.

self care gift guide promo
Beauty

19 Ways to Give Someone the Gift of Self-Care

Couldn't we all use a little?

nordstrom anniversary sale beauty promo
Beauty

58 Editor-Approved Beauty Products You Can Score at This Year's Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Out of 284 skin, hair, makeup and fragrance items on sale, these are the stand-outs, hand-selected by our beauty editor.

Beauty

16 Fancy Ways to Treat Yo Self for Valentine's Day

Disclaimer: You could buy these any other day, too.