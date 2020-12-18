27 Truly Delightful Ways to Gift Fragrance This Year

We know it's hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we've compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here.

What's the next best thing to being able to envelop a loved one in a big, heartfelt hug this holiday season? Well, one way to show them (from afar) how much you care is through the always thoughtful, sensorial gift of scent.

Never underestimate the mood-boosting power of a fragrance, whether worn as a traditional perfume or used to imbue linens, the air around us and even our laundry with a cozy, calming, uplifting or festive aroma. With that in mind, we've selected 27 truly delightful perfumes and candles for every taste, plus room sprays, linen refreshers and even a heavenly-scented laundry detergent. Click through the gallery below to see (and shop!) them all.

27 Gallery 27 Images

