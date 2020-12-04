All the Best 2020 Holiday Windows in New York City

Many holiday traditions will be (rightfully, necessarily) put on hold in 2020, but one forges on in midtown Manhattan.

Despite a difficult year in retail, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman, Bloomingdale's and other fashion companies with flagship stores and brick-and-mortar presences in New York City are unveiling their annual holiday window displays. These debuts may be less flashy (and less crowded) than in past years, but, in many cases, they aim to convey feelings of optimism and reflect the wishes many have for the upcoming year.

"We take our role in New York City very seriously, and we very much believe that New York City is the greatest city on Earth and that, as it is our hometown, it's absolutely our responsibility to do everything that we can to support it," Saks Fifth Avenue's chief marketing officer Emily Essner told Fashionista in October about the retailer's decision to move forward with its holiday decorations, which include a nightly light show.

Bergdorf's Linda Fargo echoed the sentiment to the New York Times: "We believed it was more important than ever to stay our course this year."

See all of the best 2020 holiday window displays in New York City in the galleries, below.

Saks Fifth Avenue

Bloomingdale's

Bergdorf Goodman

David Yurman

