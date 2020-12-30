What to Wear Based on the TV Shows You Watched (and Watched, and Watched) in 2020

Let's face it: You probably thought about buying a Rowing Blazers sweater after watching "The Crown."
Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

Odds are, your screen time went up dramatically this year. As we spent much more time at home, television became an even bigger source of comfort. And there was a lot of great content to consume, from new releases like the final season of "Schitt's Creek" and "The Crown"'s telling of young Princess Diana, to old favorites coming back on streaming platforms (we're looking at you, "Sister, Sister"), to guilty pleasures (no we can't wait until "Emily in Paris" season deux!). And even if your day-to-day dressing has consisted of a steady stream of sweats for the past few months, you've probably thought about buying a Rowing Blazers black sheep sweater or perhaps an arguably ringarde beret. So, we created some outfits inspired by the TV shows we couldn't stop watching, talking or thinking about in 2020, to kick off the new year in style. Shop them all, below.

If you watched... "The Crown" 

the crown princess di.001

Given Princess Diana's perennial influence in fashion, it's not difficult to find pieces inspired by her real-life outfits at any given point. So, having watched a new season of "The Crown," seek out staples like white jeans, low heels and oversized shades, as well as some of the statement pieces Lady Di made famous, like her bold sweaters. 

princess-diana-perfume
rowing blazer
maison margiela white blouse
10
If you watched... "Emily in Paris" 

emily in paris look .001

Listen, the numbers don't lie: We know people are shopping after watching "Emily in Paris." Embrace your inner ringarde with bold, poppy takes on pieces that you'd imagine yourself wearing in the French capital, like a beret, a slouchy cardigan or Mary Janes with a bedazzled heart closure. Don't forget the "camera" phone case.

jw-pei-bags
jennifer behr hat
kenzo-pink-wool-jacket
11
If you watched... "Euphoria" 

Euphoria look.001

"Euphoria" makeup is all anyone can talk about since the HBO series premiered last year. But don't sleep on the fashion, which you can make your own with easy iridescent slips, sheer turtlenecks, oversized hoodies and other Gen Z-approved pieces. 

huda bneauty
collina-strada-multicolor-spiral-tie-dye-round-hem-hoodie
SVNR_Tunic+Slip+Dress_Twilight_$275
9
If you watched... "High Fidelity"

high fidelity.001

We may only get one season of "High Fidelity," but Rob (Zöe Kravitz)'s style will stay with us forever, whether that's through the vintage-inspired, floral-print button-downs we procured shortly after streaming the series, or the longline leather jacket we've been on the lookout for all year.

glossier-boy-brow-brown
aritzia leather
simon-miller--Bandera-Short-Sleeve-Shirt
11
If you watched... "Insecure"

Insecure look.001

Issa (Issa Rae)'s stye has really leveled up over the past few seasons of "Insecure." So while we eagerly await the show's fifth season, shop some of the trends she's endorsed, from colorful all-over prints to Black-owned indie labels like Leimert Park Threads.

mented lip gloss
leimart park threads
dries van noten plaid skirt
11
If You Watched... "The Queen's Gambit"

Queen's Gambit look.001

Dressing like a grandmaster is a lot easier than becoming one: Take notes from Beth Harmon's winning winter style by sticking to a luxurious cream color palette. Finish off the look with one of her signature turtlenecks and a portable chess game so you can practice on the go. 

cream-beret
10
If You Watched... "Pen15"

Pen15 look.001

If you don't want to dig into the cringeworthy archives of your middle school days, but you'd still like to revisit the outfits of that era, then "Pen15" has got you covered. BFFs Maya Ishii-Peters and Anna Kone don all the awkward early-aughts staples that you can easily incorporate into your wardrobe for a simple touch of nostalgia — think jelly sandals and a Juicy Couture velour zip-up. 

juicy tubes in pure
pretties-tank
juicy-couture-jacket
11
If You Watched... "Schitt's Creek"

Schitts Creek look.001

All it takes to channel David (Dan Levy) and Moira Rose (Catherine O'Hara) is scaling back the color in your wardrobe down to just black and white, only occasionally together. If you want to add a little bit of Alexis, a sequined blazer-style mini dress will do just the trick.

pat macgrath lipstick
striped mohair blend sweater
off-white-blazer
13
If You Watched... "Sister, Sister"

Sister, Sister look.001

A big thank you to Netflix for letting us revisit the Campbell household in 2020, because it was full of incredible '90s fashion. Present-day fans of Tia and Tamera's teen style will want to add quirky plaids and denim vests to their closet, as well as a funky hat. 

classic-huggie-hoops-small-silver_481821d2-ead0-4570-8b12-07abd2c9aa8f_2048x2048
calvin-klein-top
Corridor-Capricorn-Plaid-Shirt-20201127205750
9
Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

