What to Wear Based on the TV Shows You Watched (and Watched, and Watched) in 2020

Odds are, your screen time went up dramatically this year. As we spent much more time at home, television became an even bigger source of comfort. And there was a lot of great content to consume, from new releases like the final season of "Schitt's Creek" and "The Crown"'s telling of young Princess Diana, to old favorites coming back on streaming platforms (we're looking at you, "Sister, Sister"), to guilty pleasures (no we can't wait until "Emily in Paris" season deux!). And even if your day-to-day dressing has consisted of a steady stream of sweats for the past few months, you've probably thought about buying a Rowing Blazers black sheep sweater or perhaps an arguably ringarde beret. So, we created some outfits inspired by the TV shows we couldn't stop watching, talking or thinking about in 2020, to kick off the new year in style. Shop them all, below.

If you watched... "The Crown"

Given Princess Diana's perennial influence in fashion, it's not difficult to find pieces inspired by her real-life outfits at any given point. So, having watched a new season of "The Crown," seek out staples like white jeans, low heels and oversized shades, as well as some of the statement pieces Lady Di made famous, like her bold sweaters.

If you watched... "Emily in Paris"

Listen, the numbers don't lie: We know people are shopping after watching "Emily in Paris." Embrace your inner ringarde with bold, poppy takes on pieces that you'd imagine yourself wearing in the French capital, like a beret, a slouchy cardigan or Mary Janes with a bedazzled heart closure. Don't forget the "camera" phone case.

If you watched... "Euphoria"

"Euphoria" makeup is all anyone can talk about since the HBO series premiered last year. But don't sleep on the fashion, which you can make your own with easy iridescent slips, sheer turtlenecks, oversized hoodies and other Gen Z-approved pieces.

If you watched... "High Fidelity"

We may only get one season of "High Fidelity," but Rob (Zöe Kravitz)'s style will stay with us forever, whether that's through the vintage-inspired, floral-print button-downs we procured shortly after streaming the series, or the longline leather jacket we've been on the lookout for all year.

If you watched... "Insecure"

Issa (Issa Rae)'s stye has really leveled up over the past few seasons of "Insecure." So while we eagerly await the show's fifth season, shop some of the trends she's endorsed, from colorful all-over prints to Black-owned indie labels like Leimert Park Threads.

If You Watched... "The Queen's Gambit"

Dressing like a grandmaster is a lot easier than becoming one: Take notes from Beth Harmon's winning winter style by sticking to a luxurious cream color palette. Finish off the look with one of her signature turtlenecks and a portable chess game so you can practice on the go.

If You Watched... "Pen15"

If you don't want to dig into the cringeworthy archives of your middle school days, but you'd still like to revisit the outfits of that era, then "Pen15" has got you covered. BFFs Maya Ishii-Peters and Anna Kone don all the awkward early-aughts staples that you can easily incorporate into your wardrobe for a simple touch of nostalgia — think jelly sandals and a Juicy Couture velour zip-up.

If You Watched... "Schitt's Creek"

All it takes to channel David (Dan Levy) and Moira Rose (Catherine O'Hara) is scaling back the color in your wardrobe down to just black and white, only occasionally together. If you want to add a little bit of Alexis, a sequined blazer-style mini dress will do just the trick.

If You Watched... "Sister, Sister"

A big thank you to Netflix for letting us revisit the Campbell household in 2020, because it was full of incredible '90s fashion. Present-day fans of Tia and Tamera's teen style will want to add quirky plaids and denim vests to their closet, as well as a funky hat.

