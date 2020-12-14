Bottega Veneta Releases Spring 2021 Collection Through Objects

There are three "books" and a record, which tell the story of how the line was made.

The cover image for Book 03, part of the "collection of objects" that Bottega Veneta released as part of its Spring 2021 debut. Photo: Tyrone Lebon/Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta sat out Milan Fashion Week in late September, but it still debuted a Spring 2021 collection earlier this fall — except, it was shown secretly in London in early October.

According to British Vogue, Daniel Lee staged two intimate, under-the-radar fashion shows at a theater in London earlier this fall, where guests handed over their phones and sat socially-distanced as models walked through the room in a salon-style presentation. (Kanye and North West, Kering CEO François-Henri Pinault, Salma Hayek Pinault, Skepta and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley were all in attendance.) The images from these events would become part of "a collection of objects" that Bottega Veneta is releasing as part of its Spring 2021 reveal.

The first of these is a series of "books" about the making of the collection, which is dubbed Salon 01: Book 01 is comprised of Lee's inspiration for the line; Book 02 features a meditation on our relationship with clothing by German conceptual artist Rosemarie Trockel; Book 03 contains images by Tyrone Lebon from the brand's Spring 2021 shows in London. Then, there's a record with a spoken word performance by Neneh Cherry, which served as the soundtrack for the presentation. A spokesperson for Bottega Veneta clarified that these objects won't be available for purchase.

As for the collection itself, we see the bold use of color and monochromatic dressing (down to the accessories), as well as the texture play that Lee has popularized during his tenure at Bottega Veneta. There's also a continued emphasis on knits for Spring 2021, which feels particularly appropriate for the times we're living in. (Typically a favorite among buyers, we can see retailers flocking towards Bottega Veneta's new sweater mini dresses with matching platform mules.)

"I wanted to create a world and a universe that felt very glamorous and done up, but also quite stripped and quite pure," Lee told Vogue U.S. of his latest designs. "I'm always interested in this idea, of how you can feel done up and elegant at the same time as feeling comfortable. That's really my kind of mission for Bottega."

See all the looks from Bottega Veneta's Spring 2021 collection in the gallery, below.

