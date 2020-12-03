The Fashion Awards Honor 20 Designers, Brands and Individuals Who Led Industry Change in 2020

Each year, the British Fashion Council hosts a glitzy, star-studded red carpet event to celebrate the Fashion Awards, where big industry figures take home titles like Designer of the Year, Accessories Designer of the Year, Model of the Year, etc. But for 2020, the BFC took a completely different approach to the event. It was held virtually, of course, showcased in a 30-minute film. And in lieu of its typical award winners, the event honored 20 designers, brands and individuals who led change in the industry over the past year, whether it was through proactive responses to the pandemic, championing diversity and fighting against racism, or showing particularly strong creative resilience in the face of this year's many challenges.

There were still celebrities involved, even if there wasn't a red carpet to walk. Priyanka Chopra, Rosalía, Lewis Hamilton, Maisie Williams and David Beckham were among those who showed up on-screen to honor the recipients.

The honorees, who were narrowed down from over 300 nominees by a committee of over 800 members of the industry, were a diverse group of names spanning the industry and the world, from Nigerian designer Kenneth Ize, to Black in Fashion Council founders Lindsay Peoples Wagner and Sandrine Charles, to Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons.

They were divided into four categories: 'Community' focuses on people and institutions that have had an impact on communities whether through providing PPE or creating jobs for local craftspeople. 'People' recognizes those who have led change by encouraging equal, diverse, empowered workforces from head office to supply chain and shop floor. 'Environment' honors those who contributed to a more circular fashion industry. Finally, 'Creativity' honorees made a global impact through their creativity in design, campaigns, collaborations, etc. Read on for each of the honorees and watch the full ceremony above.

Community

Emergency Designer Network

Michael Halpern

Chanel

Kenneth Ize

A Sai

People

Edward Enninful

Lindsay Peoples Wagner and Sandrine Charles of the Black in Fashion Council

Samuel Ross of A Cold Wall

Aurora James of 15 Percent Pledge

Priya Ahluwalia

Environment

Stella McCartney

Anya Hindmarch

Christopher Raeburn

The Fashion Pact

Gabriela Hearst

Creativity

Jonathan Anderson

Grace Wales Bonner

Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons of Prada

Riccardo Tisci of Burberry

Kim Jones

Homepage photo: Courtesy of British Fashion Council

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.