Brother Vellies Is Hiring A Designer, Shoes & Handbags In New York, NY

brother vellies Joan_3_Mobile

About Brother Vellies:

Brother Vellies was founded in 2013 with the goal of keeping traditional African design practices, and techniques alive while also creating and sustaining artisanal jobs. Now handmade across the globe, Brother Vellies creates luxury accessories that celebrate cultural histories and timeless design.

Toronto-native and New York City-transplant, Creative Director and Founder Aurora James amassed an impressive resume of fashion industry experience prior to starting Brother Vellies. Her background in fashion, journalism, art, music, photography, and horticulture joins a forever-passion for artisanship, design, and humanitarianism to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces that will remain in your wardrobe forever.

Job Description:

We are looking for a creative and enthusiastic individual to join the Design and Development team at Brother Vellies. This candidate should self-motivated, organized, personable, and looking to develop their skills within a dynamic and fast-paced environment. The Design Assistant will work on various creative projects including our accessories collections, brand partnerships, and Something Special program. Please note, this role will start working remotely however will eventually move in to our New York City based office. Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Support our Creative Director and Studio Manager in the design and development process for all products
  • Assist in the sourcing of raw materials in line with the product/collection briefing
  • Collating of all raw material information, pricing, MOQ technical sheets
  • Creating detailed sketches and CAD illustrations to progress designs through the full development and manufacturing process
  • Ensuring product files are up to date
  • Assist in tracking of all product samples through the design and development process
  • Assist with the technical packs

Requirements:

  • 3+ years of relevant experience
  • Good hand sketching and CAD skills
  • Thorough knowledge of Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop
  • Good technical knowledge of footwear and small leather goods
  • Good organizational skills and ability to multi-task
  • Ability to work as part of and independently, as well as take initiative independent of direct supervision

If interested, Please send cover letter & resume to jobs@brothervellies.com

