Brother Vellies Is Hiring An E-Commerce & Customer Care Manager In New York, NY

Brother Vellies is looking for someone who is a self-starter, organized, personable, and a quick thinker to join our team and oversee E-Commerce and Customer Care for our direct-to-consumer operations on BrotherVellies.com.

Photo: Adrienne Raquel

About Brother Vellies:

Brother Vellies was founded in 2013 with the goal of keeping traditional African design practices, and techniques alive while also creating and sustaining artisanal jobs. Now handmade across the globe, Brother Vellies creates luxury accessories that celebrate cultural histories and timeless design.

Toronto-native and New York City-transplant, Creative Director and Founder Aurora James amassed an impressive resume of fashion industry experience prior to starting Brother Vellies. Her background in fashion, journalism, art, music, photography, and horticulture joins a forever-passion for artisanship, design, and humanitarianism to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces that will remain in your wardrobe forever.

Job Description:

Brother Vellies is looking for someone who is a self-starter, organized, personable, and a quick thinker to join our team and oversee E-Commerce and Customer Care for our direct-to-consumer operations on BrotherVellies.com. This person should be enthusiastic, friendly, energetic, and a creative problem solver with a genuine desire to provide outstanding customer service to our community. This person will work remotely for the first quarter. Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Ecommerce & Customer Care:

Own the day-to-day activities of the e-commerce platform and all online sales efforts

Demonstrate outstanding customer service while maintaining the customer service email inboxes in a courteous and timely manner

Must have a general working knowledge of Shopify and be able to keep inventory and product information up-to-date

Maintain website appearance including keeping visuals and product information up to date, as well as managing online inventory

Hire and manage supplemental retail staff, as well as manage employee invoicing

Oversee DTC fulfillment in a timely manner

Liaise with Production and Communications teams to manage incoming inventory and to highlight new product

Coordinate newsletter calendar with Communications and Production teams

Develop a working knowledge of the brand, as well as current and past product styles

Lead responsibilities for our annual sample sale

Implement strategies to grow incremental revenue per current customer base and strategies to acquire new online customers

Requirements:

Minimum 3 years experience in e-commerce and/or customer care

Working knowledge of retail business and e-commerce best practices

Detail-oriented with excellent organization, communication (written/verbal), and interpersonal skills

Ability to work remotely, but as part of a team and take initiative independent of direct supervision

Ability to multi-task while being attentive to customers and remaining flexible to the needs of business

A brand advocate who drives enthusiasm, momentum, and collaboration around a shared vision for the e-commerce channels

If interested, Please send cover letter & resume to jobs@brothervellies.com.