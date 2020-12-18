Great Outfits in Fashion History: Catherine Deneuve in Double-Decker Bows

Photo: AFP via Getty Images

I've made no secret of my love of bows, but not even I would dare to wear more than one oversized ribbon at once — until now, that is. You see, over the past weekend, I decided to re-watch "Belle De Jour" and then promptly fell down a Catherine Deneuve rabbit hole, where I rediscovered this look of hers from 1962.

It's a pretty classic image that almost definitely came across your Tumblr dashboard, rolled through your Instagram feed or popped up on a Pinterest board, depending on your social media consumption of choice. There's lots of reasons for that: Catherine Deneuve is pretty much the reigning queen of French Girl Chic (if we consider that Jane Birkin was originally from Britain), and this look epitomizes everything those popular vintage aesthetic accounts love. Plus, the black and white composition lends itself well to #inspo boards. But mostly, it's because this look is so timeless that, apart from Deneuve's age, it really could have been taken any year.

The makeup is subtle, with a downright perfect cat-eye flick taking center stage, and the hair, while big, isn't styled in a dated way. The real star of the show here, though, is the strapless dress with a big bow that makes Deneuve look like a present. Matching it to a giant velvet bow in her hair only makes the statement that much bolder, but it works as her only visible accessory. (There are photos of Deneuve earlier in the evening wearing giant chandelier earrings, which look about as uncomfortable as their absence implies.)

