Literally every celebrity has a beauty brand now. And the upside of that is it has created a bounty of gifting options for your entire shopping list, no matter who your friends and family stan: Pharrell fans can get dewy as hell with a set of intensely moisturizing skin products; Rihanna obsessives can get creative with some truly beautiful makeup; Alicia Keys supporters can light up a candle created in the singer's own image; Tracee Ellis Ross devotees can finally get one step closer to her enviable curls with a set of handy tools; and anyone who favors Michelle Pfeiffer and "clean" beauty will love Henry Rose's luxurious scents.

With so (so, so) many celebrities getting into the beauty business and involving themselves in every aspect of the product development process, they're truly bringing their personality, highly particular tastes and star power to all of their hair, skin, makeup, wellness and fragrance offerings. In the gallery below, we've rounded up 28 actually good gift ideas from celebrity beauty brands — click through to see (and shop!) them all.

