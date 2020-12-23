Great Outfits in Fashion History: Céline Dion in '90s Halston

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

It's a little strange to think about "holiday dressing" this year, of all years. Typically, we'd spend the lead-up to celebrations seeking out to sparkliest or velvetiest garment we can get our hands on, taking advantage of the carte blanche to dress as extra as our hearts desire. But not in 2020, when most of us will (and should!) stay at home. As Business of Fashion reported this month, that's been an issue to navigate for brands and retailers that would normally be peddling all-embellished-everything and are now figuring out if and how to pivot. And listen, I've loved the steady, months-long rotation of sweats, nap dress, athleisure, nap dress, repeat — but I'm also itching to dress up, even if it's just to go from the bedroom to the living room. And Céline Dion at the 1998 Grammys might be my inspiration.

Though the singer has given us many, many excellent, Great Outfits-worthy looks over the years, this sequined lilac-white ombré dress — complete with a very '90s, minimal asymmetric neckline — from over two decades ago is still a favorite. It's by Randolph Duke for Halston, from the Spring 1998 collection. (The designer would leave the fashion house he helped relaunch that same year.) The streamlined silhouette, all-over embellishments and tight color palette render it timeless — something one could very much envision at the Grammys now or, in my case, something to guide my stay-at-home, dress-up-for-no-one-by-myself holiday wardrobe.

Shop party-ready, '90s-inspired slip dresses in the gallery, below.

