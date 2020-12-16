Great Outfits in Fashion History: Chloe x Halle in Coordinated Mugler Dresses

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotify

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Even amid a global pandemic that has kept us at home for most of the year, Chloe and Halle Bailey — a.k.a. simply Chloe x Halle — have consistently graced us with incredible looks with their performances, campaign shoots and remote appearances, all in addition to releasing a Grammy-nominated album. Working with stylist Zerina Akers, the duo is known for their coordinated fashion moments, which have ranged from from similar-but-still-distinct complementary styles to the same pieces in different colors. An excellent example of the latter is the matching Mugler moment they had back in 2019, for Spotify's Best New Artists event.

Chloe x Halle wore the same side-cutout, draped shoulder jersey dress — Halle in a bubblegum pink, Chloe in black — by Casey Cadwallader to the function. The designer's vision for Mugler has emerged as a celebrity favorite, and, of course, the Bailey siblings were early on this train. (To quote them: "That's just how we do it.") The dress is from Fall 2018, one of Cadwallader's first collections for the fashion house. Chloe x Halle personalized their looks with distinct accessories, dangling string earrings for Halle and a hat and statement ear cuffs by Marco Panconesi and Cadwallader for Mugler for Chloe.

