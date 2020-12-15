Condé Nast Announces New Global Leadership Structure

Photo: ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images

On Tuesday, Condé Nast announced it was reconfiguring its global editorial leadership structure, having key editors take over titles across markets.

This calls for a few title changes: Anna Wintour will now be the company's chief content officer (its first, according to the Wall Street Journal) and Vogue's global editorial director (in addition to being editor-in-chief of Vogue U.S. and U.S. artistic director of Condé Nast); Edward Enninful will oversee the title in the U.K., France, Italy, Germany and Spain as Vogue's European editorial director (in addition to being editor-in-chief of British Vogue); Vanity Fair Italy's Simone Marchetti will take over VF in France and Spain as well, as European editorial director; Architectural Digest's Amy Astley, GQ's Will Welch and Condé Nast Traveler India's Divia Thani will now be global editorial directors of their titles, with Oliver Jahn (of AD Germany), Adam Baidawi (of GQ Middle East) and Jesse Ashlock (of Condé Nast Traveler U.S.) as their global deputies at AD, GQ and Condé Nast Traveler, respectively.

"This new strategic approach to content creation brings an emphasized focus, across the company's worldwide portfolio of brands, on quality and reach," a press release detailing the changes read. "The complete redesign and investment in editorial operations will transform how the creative teams create, share, translate, adapt and distribute content across platforms and formats. By strengthening each brand's ability to bring talent and the very best in journalism and storytelling together across a global media infrastructure, the company will more effectively meet advertisers and audiences where they are now and where they will be in the future."

Similar editorial leadership changes at Condé Nast's other global brands are expected in early 2021, the company noted.

This reorganization comes at the end of a year that has seen a series of senior departures from Condé Nast properties internationally, including Christiane Arp from Vogue Germany, Eugenia de la Torriente from Vogue Spain, Angelica Cheung from Vogue China, Daniela Falcão from Vogue Brazil, Luca Dini and Fedele Usai from Condé Nast Italy, among others. It also represents a continuation of the company's efforts to unify and streamline its teams across the globe.

"The relationships we have with our audiences today are ongoing exchanges of ideas and opinions, and Edward, Amy, Divia, Will and Simone are masterful in their approaches to creating content that inspires, challenges and delights," Wintour said, in a statement. "As we look to the future of Condé Nast, we will use the unmatched combination of our global reach and local knowledge and identity of our titles to tell the most important, inclusive and inspiring stories of our time."

