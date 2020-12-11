Must Read: Dolly Parton Beauty Is Coming, Naomi Osaka Covers 'Vogue'

Photo: David Becker/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

A Dolly Parton beauty brand is coming

Dolly Parton is joining the long list of celebrities with their own beauty brands. On Friday, she announced a long-term licensing deal with Edge Beauty for a line that will be debuting in spring 2021. While specifics on pricing, distribution and product category have not been disclosed, the brand will focus on fragrance, but will not be limited specifically to traditional perfume, per Edge Beauty CEO Steve Mormoris. {WWD}

Naomi Osaka for Vogue. Photo: Annie Leibovitz/Vogue

Naomi Osaka covers one of Vogue's four January 2021 covers

Tennis champ Naomi Osaka joins Frances McDormand as the second of four cover stars on Vogue's January 2021 issue. Photographed by Annie Leibovitz, she wears a Louis Vuitton dress and loose, natural curls (styled by Lacy Redway). In the accompanying interview with Rob Haskell, Osaka discusses her identity, joining protests in response to George Floyd's murder, wearing masks showcasing names of Black victims of police brutality while competing at the U.S. Open, and her idol, Serena Williams. {Vogue}

Fragrance has seen unexpected success during the pandemic

"Out of all the beauty categories, perfume probably had it the hardest over the pandemic. There's no replacement for walking into a store and smelling a fragrance sample," writes Tamison O'Connor for Business of Fashion. And yet, "consumers proved surprisingly willing to buy fragrances online during the pandemic." This year signaled a shift in consumer behavior when it came to discovering new products, with people becoming more open to online purchases: "30% of perfume sales are online in the U.S. British department store Selfridges said online fragrance sales saw triple digit year-on-year growth in 2020, the strongest across beauty categories," notes O'Connor. {Business of Fashion}

KNC Beauty and Revlon award small business grants

KNC's School of Beauty and Revlon partnered to provide small business grants to BIPOC female and GNC founders; their fund was also matched by New Voices Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization focused on providing funding, learning and networking opportunities for women of color. Winners include the founders of Minti Oral Care, Nuekie, Beauty Sku and Raeon Collective. {Fashionista inbox}

