Must Read: Dolly Parton Covers 'Marie Claire,' Brands Learn to Live With the Virus

Dolly Parton covers Marie Claire

Dolly Parton appears on the Holiday 2020 issue of Marie Claire to promote her album "A Holly Dolly Christmas" and Netflix film "Christmas in the Square." Parton was interviewed by RuPaul for the cover story, and the two cultural icons chat high heels, spirituality and Miley Cyrus. {Marie Claire}

Learning to live with the virus

As we look to the year ahead, it's clear that the brands that survive and thrive will be those that have learned to "live with the virus," according to a Business of Fashion and McKinsey joint report. The report predicts that an increased emphasis on digital and sustainability will emerge in 2021. {Business of Fashion}

Alejandra Alonso Rojas is swearing off sales

Like many small brands, Alejandra Alonso Rojas is adjusting its approach in light of the pandemic. The designer told Laird Borelli-Persson that she will be lowering prices but swearing off sales, presenting only two collections a year and launching a current capsule made of pieces from the brand's archive. {Vogue}

New report seeks to clarify "bio" material innovations

Biofabricate and Fashion for Good collaborated on a new report entitled "Understanding 'Bio' Material Innovations: A Primer for the Fashion Industry," released Monday. The goal is to clarify and standardize the language being used about biomaterials in fashion, providing working definitions that innovators and brands alike can rally around. {Fashionista inbox}

Parade and Juicy Couture are partnering on a capsule

Next-generation underwear company Parade is collaborating with early aughts icon Juicy Couture on a collection of underwear that features — you guessed it — the word "Juicy" written in bedazzled letters across the butt. The collection is now shoppable on Parade's site. {Fashionista inbox}

