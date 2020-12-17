Great Outfits in Fashion History: Elizabeth Hurley in a Show-Stopping '90s Versace Dress

Not that one, but also from the Hugh Grant era.

Versace probably would have broken the internet many times in the '90s if the internet existed in the way it does now. Long before that famous jungle-print dress collaborated with Jennifer Lopez's curves to spur the invention of Google Images in 2000, the Italian house landed several head-turning dresses on leading ladies. There was the famous safety-pin dress that Elizabeth Hurley — then known primarily as Hugh Grant's girlfriend — wore to the 1994 premiere of "Four Weddings and a Funeral."

But Hurley and Versace had a longstanding relationship. In 1999, the actor and the fashion house worked together on another show-stopping moment in the form of a metallic purple gown, which she wore to the CFDA Awards, once again outshining Grant. The matching shoes — and toenails! — and sparkly bag may seem extra, but I think it works in a campy way.

The dress long outlasted her and Grant's relationship: Hurley pulled it out of her closet for Instagram in May.

If your quarantine style is similar to Hurley's, nineties-inspired, cowl-neck slip dresses are all the rage these days — shop a few, plus some metallic purple nail polish, in the gallery below.

